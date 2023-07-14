Ukraine downs 16 of 17 Russian explosive drones that targeted Zelenskyy’s hometown, country’s south

Aftermath of the Russian drone strike on a utility company in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 11 July 2023. Photo: Telegram/Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

In its 14 July morning report, Ukraine’s Air Force says air defenders have destroyed 16 of 17 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 one-way attack drones, which Russians had launched from Russia’s Primorsko-Akhtarsk across the Sea of Azov targeting Ukraine’s south and east. The attack continued from the late hours of 13 July until 4 a.m. the next day.

“Also, at night, the defenders of the sky shot down one reconnaissance UAV, and six more operational and tactical level drones were destroyed by air defenses yesterday,” the Command added.

Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne reported that air defenses were active in Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts last night.

The attack injured a man and damaged several buildings in Kryvyi Rih, an industrial city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which is the hometown of Ukraine’s current president.

Kryvyy Rih’s Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported that a man born in 1967 sustained injuries. Vilkul says air defenses shot down six Shaheds in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast last night. One drone hit a utility company, destroying its administrative building, the equipment storage bay, seven vehicles, while another three administrative buildings were damaged.

Additionally, windows have been broken in several dozens of apartment and detached houses, five hospitals, and four schools, according to the mayor.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this. We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Russian air attacks, Shahed