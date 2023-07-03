Ukraine’s Air Force calls allies to speed up transfer of F-16 jets

A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ukraine is ready to begin a process of a transfer F-16 jets essential for the success of its soldiers in liberating territories from Russian troops, said the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ihnat, UkrInform reported.

According to the spokesperson, a list of pilots prepared to depart for F-16 training “as quickly as possible” has been also approved.

The transfer of modern fighter jets has reportedly received a green light from all the members of a newly established jet aviation coalition, so “we need to move forward as quickly as possible,” Ihnat says.

Earlier, during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said foreign partners were delaying the approval of F-16 training schedules for Ukrainian pilots, as per Elpais.

Tags: F-16