Ukraine’s Air Force calls allies to speed up transfer of F-16 jets

A F-16 fighter jet. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Ukraine is ready to begin a process of a transfer F-16 jets essential for the success of its soldiers in liberating territories from Russian troops, said the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, Yuri Ihnat, UkrInform reported.
According to the spokesperson, a list of pilots prepared to depart for F-16 training “as quickly as possible” has been also approved.
The transfer of modern fighter jets has reportedly received a green light from all the members of a newly established jet aviation coalition, so “we need to move forward as quickly as possible,” Ihnat says.
Ukraine creates coalition of fighter jets, Zelenskyy says in Berlin
Earlier, during a press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said foreign partners were delaying the approval of F-16 training schedules for Ukrainian pilots, as per Elpais.
Tags: F-16