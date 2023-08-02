Zelenskyy: Ukrainian pilots to start training on F-16 fighters in August

The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighters will begin this month, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on 2 August.

“This month, we will start training our Ukrainian pilots. Now we need to work hard with the countries that have these aircraft and will be able to transfer them to us after training,” Zelenskyy said. “This is a powerful and challenging task. The delivery and combat use of F-16s by our pilots should take place as soon as possible. And you know which countries we are talking about,” Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine’s President also confirmed that 12 countries have already joined the G7 joint declaration on the so-called “security guarantees” for Ukraine. The countries that joined the G7 joint declaration include Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, according to Zelenskyy.

Ukraine’s President also added that Ukraine plans to start working on bilateral agreements regarding security guarantees later this week. The first country to do so was the United States.

