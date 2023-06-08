UK to provide additional USD 900,00 funding to IAEA to support its nuclear safety work in Ukraine

Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. Photo: Energoatom
The UK has announced additional funding worth over $900,000 to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to support its missions in Ukraine.
“Russia’s barbaric attacks on Ukraine’s civil infrastructure and its illegal control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant runs contrary to all international nuclear safety and security norms. It claims to uphold nuclear safety standards, but its actions say otherwise,” UK Permanent Representative to the IAEA Corinne Kitsell said during the latest meeting of the agency.
According to UkrInform, Director General of the IAEA Rafael Grossi will come to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant next week to inspect the station after the explosion at the Nova Kakhovka plant which left thousands of Ukrainian civilians without homes and drinking water.
The UK has already provided $6 million to support IAEA efforts in Ukraine since 24 February 2022.
