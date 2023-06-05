Cleverly makes surprise visit to Kyiv, meets with Zelenskyy, discusses NATO summit, Ukraine peace formula, reconstruction

On 5 June, the Ukrainian President’s site reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly in Kyiv.

According to the report, Zelendskyy and Cleverly discussed Ukraine’s expectations from the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the promotion of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, and preparations for the London International Conference on Ukraine’s Reconstruction.

Also, the Ukrainian President emphasized the importance of the “UK’s decisions to provide Ukraine with Storm Shadow missiles and to train Ukrainian pilots” and of the beginning of the discussions on the Patriot coalition to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses.

