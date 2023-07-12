UK’s Sunak announces new aid package for Ukraine with 70 vehicles and ammunition, says G7 will provide security guarantees

The British government said on Tuesday it would provide Ukraine with more than 70 combat and logistic vehicles, thousands of rounds of ammunition for Challenger 2 tanks, and a 50 million pound ($64.7 million) support package for equipment repair, Reuters reported.
The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also said that all Group of Seven (G7) members – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United States – were expected to agree on Wednesday, the second day NATO summit in Vilnius, on long-term, bilateral security commitments for Ukraine that would be detailed.
Sunak also confirmed an eight-fold increase in the UK’s production capacity of 155mm artillery ammunition. A new £190 million BAE Systems contract – possible thanks to the defense spending uplift – will lead to the production of vastly more artillery shells for use by the UK and other allied forces.