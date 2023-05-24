Ukrainians’ Abrams tanks training expected to start in days, Pentagon says – VOA

M1 Abrams tank at Grafenwöhr Training Area in Germany, 1986. File photo: Wikimedia Commons



US forces are expected to start training Ukrainian soldiers on US-made M1A1 Abrams tanks “in the next week or so,” Pentagon press secretary Brigadier General Pat Ryder told Voice of America on 23 May.

On the condition of anonymity, a senior military official told VOA that about 250 Ukrainians are arriving in Germany this week for the training.

The Ukrainian military will train on 31 Abrams tanks that arrived in Germany earlier this month. The training, lasting approximately ten weeks, will cover tank operations, maneuvering in combined arms combat, and tank maintenance, according to the official.

