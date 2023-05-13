Russia’s 72nd Brigade withdraws in disarray as Ukraine regains at least 1 km of territory – UK intel

Map of situation around Bakhmut as of 13 May 2023 (red: Russian-occupied area, blue: recent Ukrainian gains). Map: Deepstatemap
The Russian 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade “likely withdrew in bad order from their positions” on the southern flank near Bakhmut, Donetsk oblast, allowing Ukrainian forces to regain at least a kilometer of territory, according to the latest intelligence update from the UK Defense Ministry.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Over the last four days, elements of Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade (72 SMRB) likely withdrew in bad order from their positions on the southern flank of the Bakhmut operation. Ukrainian forces regained at least a kilometre of territory.”
- “The area has some tactical significance because it was a Russian bridgehead on the western side of the Donets-Donbas Canal, which marks the front line through parts of the sector.”
- “72 SMRB is an element of Russia’s 3rd Army Corps, a formation created in Autumn 2023 and dogged with allegations of poor morale and limited combat effectiveness. Its deployment to such a demanding and operationally important sector highlights Russia’s severe shortage of credible combat units.”
Tags: Bakhmut, British intelligence