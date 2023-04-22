Ukrainian air defenses destroy four of five Russia’s Iranian-made kamikaze drones

Shahed-136 drone wreckage. Illustrative image

On 21 April, Russia attacked Ukraine with five Iranian-made kamikaze drones. Of those, Ukrainian air defenses shot down four, Ukraine’s Air Force Command says.

“On the evening of 21 April, 2023, at about 19.00, the enemy attacked Ukraine from the southeast with Shahed-136/131 kamikaze attack drones. The air defense forces and means of the Air Command East of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the National Guard of Ukraine, destroyed four of the five Shaheds,” the Command’s report reads.

Air raid alerts were declared at about 18:20 all over Ukraine and lasted for 30-40 minutes.

Later, sirens rang in the central and southern regions at about 20:20 and residents of Zaporizhzhia City could hear two explosions some 30 minutes later.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Shahed-136, Zaporizhzhia