Italian President pledges full support to Ukraine: “We are all appalled by cruelty of the Russians”

Italian President Sergio Mattarella after talks in Warsaw with the Polish President Andrzej Duda, a video screenshot/ Source: Facebook, Kancelaria Prezydenta RP

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, after talks in Warsaw with the Polish President Andrzej Duda, warned against Russia’s aggressive actions. The Italian leader stated that Russia’s aggressive actions could intensify if Ukraine does not receive adequate support from the West. In this regard, he called for continued assistance to Kyiv as long as necessary, as reported by PolskieRadio24.pl.

“If Ukraine were left to the mercy of Russian aggression, there would be further attacks. The situation in the world would deteriorate, but Ukraine has the right to solidarity, and we fully guarantee it for as long as it takes, in every respect. Also because we are all appaled by some of the cruel behaviour of the Russian armed forces,” stated President Mattarella.

Mattarella emphasized that the values of freedom and democracy are at stake in the war in Ukraine. He added that these are the same values in whose defense the EU was founded. Additionally, President Matarella expressed support for the EU aspirations of Ukraine.

Earlier, Polish President Duda asserted that Russia could not win the war against Ukraine; otherwise, the Kremlin would continue attacking other countries.

