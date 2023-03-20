Ukrainian soldiers finished training on Samp-T anti-missile system in Italy – media

French SAMP-T system at an exercise in Romania in 2022. Photo: nato.int

A group of around 20 Ukrainian soldiers has completed a training program in Italy, ANSA sources said on 19 March, confirming a press report.

According to ANSA, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported that “the training took place at Sabaudia, in the province of Latina to the south of Rome, and regarded the Samp-T anti-missile system.”

Previously, Italy and France have agreed to supply the SAMP-T to Ukraine to help counter Russian air attacks. In early February, the Italian Foreign Minister said the system would be in Ukraine in 7-8 weeks.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Italy, SAMP-T