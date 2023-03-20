Ukrainian soldiers finished training on Samp-T anti-missile system in Italy – media

French SAMP-T system at an exercise in Romania in 2022. Photo: nato.int
A group of around 20 Ukrainian soldiers has completed a training program in Italy, ANSA sources said on 19 March, confirming a press report.
According to ANSA, Il Fatto Quotidiano reported that “the training took place at Sabaudia, in the province of Latina to the south of Rome, and regarded the Samp-T anti-missile system.”
Previously, Italy and France have agreed to supply the SAMP-T to Ukraine to help counter Russian air attacks. In early February, the Italian Foreign Minister said the system would be in Ukraine in 7-8 weeks.
