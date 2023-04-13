Ukrainian strike on Moscow could either escalate the war or end it, leaked US intelligence shows – NYT

A leaked US Defense Intelligence Agency document, obtained by The New York Times, outlines four “wild card” scenarios in the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. These hypothetical situations include the deaths of Presidents Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, changes in the Russian Armed Forces’ leadership, and a Ukrainian strike on the Kremlin.

In the scenario where Ukraine strikes the Kremlin, the implications could be wide-ranging. It might prompt an escalation, with President Putin potentially responding to public outcry by initiating a full-scale military mobilization and considering the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Alternatively, public fears might push Putin to negotiate a settlement and end the war, New York Times writes.

The Biden administration has been particularly concerned about the possibility of a Ukrainian strike on Moscow, as it could lead to a drastic escalation by Russia. This apprehension is one reason why the United States has been reluctant to provide longer-range missiles to Kyiv.

Although the analysis suggests that the war will likely remain protracted, these “wild card” scenarios could potentially result in an escalation, a negotiated end to the conflict, or have no significant effect on the war’s trajectory. US officials neither confirmed nor disputed the document’s authenticity but warned that the leaked documents were dated and may not represent the current assessments of various intelligence agencies.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Information leaks, USA