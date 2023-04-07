Ukraine’s intel claims leaked “classified military documents” on army plans are fake and part of a special operation

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Directorate of Ukraine’s Intelligence, said on the TV air that the so-called “classified military documents” leaked online about the plans of the Armed Forces are a forgery and a special operation of the Russian special services.

As the New York Times reported, classified documents detailing secret US plans regarding the military aid to Ukraine ahead of a planned offensive have appeared on Twitter and Telegram.

“In recent decades, the most successful operations of the Russian special services took place in Photoshop, Yusov said. From a preliminary analysis of these materials, we see false figures on losses from both sides. Part of the information is clearly collected from open sources. If we talk about the needs of the Ukrainian army: the topic has been discussed a lot of times at all levels. It is not a secret that Ukraine asks for aviation, tanks, ammunition, and other things needed for the faster liberation of the occupied territories. Regarding everything else — let’s wait for official comments. But Ukrainian society has no reason to worry.”

Yusov also said there would be a counteroffensive, and the main Ukrainian plans the enemy would see and feel on the battlefield. He also suggested that the Russians may have forged documents to disrupt or slow down Western aid to Ukraine. He also confirmed the statement of Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, that no more than five people in the world are familiar with the counteroffensive plan.

At the same time, according to the press service of Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy, he gathered a military headquarters today on 7 April, where they discussed, among other things, “measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine.”

Tags: Information leaks, Russian intelligence/espionage, Ukrainian military intelligence