Ukraine altered military plans because of alleged Pentagon documents leak – CNN source

Ukraine has already altered some of its military plans because of the allegedly highly classified Pentagon documents leak, a source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told CNN.

CNN says:

“Some of the documents, which US officials say are authentic, expose the extent of US eavesdropping on key allies, including South Korea, Israel and Ukraine.”

Other docs show the degree of the US access to Russia’s defense ministry and Wagner Group via communication interceptions and human sources, which could now be jeopardized.

Others divulge key Ukrainian military weaknesses as Ukraine gears up for a counterattack against Russia.

Pentagon deputy press secretary Sabrina Singh said on 9 April that the Pentagon has stood up an “interagency effort” to assess the impact of the leak.

“The Department of Defense continues to review and assess the validity of the photographed documents that are circulating on social media sites and that appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material,” Singh said in a statement, according to CNN.

Some allegedly leaked documents had altered casualties numbers, so a representative of the Ukrainian military intelligence Andrii Usov dismissed them as Russian forgery. At the same time, on 7 April, a military headquarters meeting convened by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy convened discussed, among other things, “measures to prevent the leakage of information regarding the plans of the defense forces of Ukraine.”

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: classified documents, counteroffensive, Information leaks, Russian intelligence/espionage