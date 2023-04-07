Russian intelligence could obtain classified US war documents — NYT

Classified documents detailing secret US plans regarding the military aid to Ukraine ahead of a planned offensive have appeared on Twitter and Telegram. The leak prompted Pentagon investigation — The New York Times writes.
Some of the published documents, in particular regarding the Russian war losses, were modified, which could point to a disinformation effort by Moscow. Modified documents showed Russian losses as lower than 200,000 according to a recent estimation by the Pentagon.
The Pentagon is investigating who may have been behind the leak of the documents.