Ukraine’s security service exposes over 600 Russian agents and spies since start of invasion

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion is 24 February, Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has exposed over 600 Russian spies and agents who were conducting intelligence and subversive activities, the agency’s press service reports.

The agents and spies were uncovered while the SBU was investigating more than 1,500 criminal proceedings on facts of treason and espionage, 340 of which were sent to court.

In particular, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian military intelligence was detained in August.

Then, Russian agents were plotting to assassinate Ukraine’s Minister of Defence and intelligence chief, as well as a well-known Ukrainian activist.

As well, a Russian intelligence group was exposed in Kyiv; it included officials of the Cabinet of Ministers and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The officials provided Russia intelligence on the state border and personal data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a chief of a prosecutor’s office in Mykolaiv volunteered to help Russia by providing data on results of shelling, passwords at checkpoints, etc. In Khmelnytskyi, a Russian spy was preparing an agent network in Ukraine’s western regions under the cover story of visiting relatives. In Volyn Oblast, a Belarusian citizen reported on movement of Ukrainian troops.

Tags: Russian intelligence/espionage, SBU