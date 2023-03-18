Ukraine reportedly conducted a missile strike almost 100 km deep in Russia’s defense, destroying a Russian base

Ukraine’s representative of the Kherson Oblast council Serhiy Khlan said on the TV air that Ukraine conducted a missile strike at a village in the Novotroitske district near Henichesk, located almost 100 kilometers behind the frontline. He claimed that the Russian base in a farm, equipment, and almost 90 troops were destroyed, referring to the reports from locals.

So far, there have been no video or photo confirmations of the strike. Yet, if true, this would be the first Ukrainian strike reported almost 100 kilometers deep in the Russian defense.

Tags: HIMARS, Ukrainian missiles