Russo Ukrainian War. Day 403: Moscow linked Kyiv monastery Metropolitan charged with inciting religious hatred, denying Russian aggression

Moscow-linked Kyiv monastery Metropolitan Pavlo is charged with inciting religious hatred and denying Russian aggression. Russia began its semi-annual conscription on April 1, the largest conscription call-up since 2016. IMF approves USD 15.6 bn load for Ukraine as part of USD 115 bn global support package.

Is the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate a hotbed of “Russian world” ideology that Moscow Patriarch Kirill has used to bless Russia’s invasion of Ukraine? Or is Ukraine persecuting a perfectly patriotic church, as UOC MP claims? We explainhttps://t.co/bNtz2GPbpZ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 2, 2023

A map of the approximate situation on the ground in Ukraine as of 00:00 UTC 02/04/23. pic.twitter.com/dbBrGJ3tAc — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) April 2, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, April 2, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

Show the Content Day 402 of the full-scale russian military aggression continues. During the day, the enemy launched 2x missile strikes, 25x air strikes and launched 6x attacks from MLRS. Without the desired results on the battlefield, the enemy continues to cynically wage war against peaceful citizens. Today, the russian federation again launched missile attacks on civilian objects in the city of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, and other populated areas of Ukraine, using ballistic missiles. There are wounded among the civilian population. The probability of further missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar’yinka axes. During this day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 50x enemy attacks. The battles for the districts of Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mar’yinka remain the fiercest. Volyn’, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the operational situation has not changed significantly. The top political leadership of the republic of belarus continues to support russian aggression, provides airspace and territory to the enemy. The training of units of the territorial troops of the armed forces of the russian federation continues at the belarusian training grounds. At the same time, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Chernihiv Oblast; Baranivka, Volfine, Katerynivka, Kindrativka, Novomykolaivka, Popivka of the Sumy Oblast, as well as Veterinarne, Zybyne, Okhrimivka and Krasne Pershe settlements in the Kharkiv Oblast. Kupyansk axis: Dvorichna, Kutkivka, Zapadne, Masyutivka, Kupyansk, Pishchane, Krokhmalne and Novoselivske of the Kharkiv Oblast were under enemy fire in the. Lyman axis: during the day, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensives in the areas south of Kreminnaya and Verkhnokamyansk. Nevske, Kolodyazi, Dibrova, Belogorivka and Rozdolivka of the Luhansk Oblast were hit by artillery fire. Bakhmut axis: the enemy does not stop the assault on the city of Bakhmut. However, our defenders courageously hold the settlement. At the same time, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in Bohdanivka, Donetsk Oblast. During the day, the enemy shelled the settlements of Vasyukivka, Orihovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka, Diliivka, New York and Druzhkivka. Avdiivka and Mar’yinka axes: the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions in the areas of Avdiivka, Severnoy, Pervomaisky and Mar’yinka. Fired at Avdiivka, Orlivka, Netaylovka, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Mar’yinka. Shakhtars’k axis: during the day, the enemy actively used UAVs to adjust artillery fire, shelled the settlements of Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk Oblast. Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axis: the enemy did not conduct active operations, improving defensive lines and positions. He carried out shelling of populated areas, which are next to the line of military confrontation. Among them are Vremivka of Donetsk Oblast; Burlatske, Zatyshsha, Gulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Biloghirya, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaki, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as Dudchany, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Mykolaivka, Burgunka, Kizomys of the Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson. The russian occupiers continue the forced passporting of the population of the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In particular, in the city of Tokmak, russian invaders are restricting the movement of Ukrainian citizens who have not received passports of the russian federation at checkpoints. The occupiers purposefully and deliberately search vehicles without further opportunity to enter the city. In case of absence of a russian passport, citizens of Ukraine are threatened with a ban on entering the city. In turn, FSB representatives, during house searches, threaten local citizens of Ukraine with job loss and employment problems without a russian passport. During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 8x strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of missile and artillery troops hit 3x areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment and 2x enemy ammunition depots.

Military Updates

Russia increased number of Kalibr-cruise-missile carriers in Black Sea to three with total salvo of 20 missiles – Operational Command South "The probability of a missile strike is growing. The threat is very high," OpCommand's spox Humeniuk said.https://t.co/MSRVZxsO9E — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief shares a video showing British 105-mm howitzers L119 in action. Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Army Valerii Zaluzhnyi has shared a video that shows British 105-mm howitzers L119 in action, destroying Russian military equipment. “Our artillery troops used the British L119 howitzers during a combat mission. They destroyed the enemy’s SPG-9 “Spys” (Soviet automatic anti-tank grenade launcher) along with ammunition. In addition, they damaged the enemy’s 2B9 “Vasilek” mortar.”

Russian military chief Gerasimov “pushing limits of how far Russia’s leadership will tolerate failure” – UK intel. The UK Ministry of Defence says Russian Army-General Valery Gerasimov’s winter offensive to extend control over the Donbas region has failed, leading to tens of thousands of casualties and possibly raising Russian leadership’s concerns about his future as Chief of the General Staff.

The US will not provide Ukraine with ATACMS long-range missiles, General Milley says. Pushing Russian forces out of the entire territory of Ukraine this year will be a challenging task and is highly unlikely, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the US Army General Mark A. Milley said in his interview with Defense One.

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes.

On 27 March 2023, a Russian Telegram news channel reported there have been ‘extremely high’ numbers of incidents, crimes, and deaths linked to alcohol consumption amongst the deployed Russian forces. Other leading causes of non-combat casualties likely include poor weapon handing drills, road traffic accidents and climatic injuries such as hypothermia. Russian commanders likely identify pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness. However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations.

Losses of the Russian army

Humanitarian

On 1 April, one civilian was killed, and four were injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast The final number of casualties is being clarified as the attacks continue, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office saidhttps://t.co/GZdWZec6Ec pic.twitter.com/gXulC1xfUk — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

One killed, four injured in Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast. On 1 April, one civilian was killed, and four were injured in the Russian shelling of Kherson Oblast, according to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office. Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has added that the Russian rocket hit a private house in Kherson and Kozatske town. The final number of casualties is being clarified as the shelling continues, the prosecutor’s office said.

Donetsk Oblast Head Pavlo Kyrylenko says yesterday's Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast killed 2, injured 3 civilians https://t.co/wp0ZmgAuVa — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

Legal

Russia is risking the life of imprisoned Ukrainian civic journalist on a hunger strike. Iryna Danilovych has been on full hunger strike for ten days, yet the prison authorities in Russian-occupied Crimea are refusing to hospitalize her and provide urgently needed medical care. The Russian occupation authorities’ refusal to provide a proper examination and treatment for an excruciating ear infection is already tantamount to torture, and they are now risking Iryna’s life.

Support

"We must never forget what happened in Bucha," said PM of Canada Justin Trudeau Canada will continue to fight for justice for the Ukrainian people. "It is our responsibility, and Canada will work towards achieving this," he addedhttps://t.co/a8ATgIUrwF pic.twitter.com/Tuw1GMvwjV — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

Ukraine ordered 100 Rosomak armored vehicles from Poland – Polish PM. On 1 April, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reported on Twitter that the Ukrainian Army purchased 100 Polish KTO Rosomak armored vehicles. He said the Ukrainian order would be financed through EU and US funds. The PM didn’t provide the contract’s overall cost or further details. The KTO Rosomak is a wheeled multi-purpose armored vehicle manufactured in Poland as a licensed variant of the Finnish Patria AMV vehicle.

IMF approves USD 15.6 bn load for Ukraine as part of USD 115 bn global support package. In its press release published on 31 March, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said its board had approved a four-year $15.6 billion loan program for Ukraine as part of a global $115 billion package as “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues to have a devastating economic and social impact.”

Munitions, anti-tank rockets in next USD 2.6 bln US pledge for Ukraine – Reuters sources. A new $2.6 billion US military aid package that could include munitions, air surveillance radars, anti-tank rockets, recovery vehicles, and fuel trucks for Ukraine’s fight against Russia is expected to be announced as soon as April 3, three US officials told Reuters on 31 March.

Slovenia’s PM signs joint declaration supporting Ukraine’s intention to join NATO. The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Slovenia, Robert Golob, signed a joint declaration supporting the Ukrainian intention to join the EU and NATO “as soon as conditions allow,” according to Ukraine’s Presidential Office. In the declaration, the leaders of Ukraine and Slovenia also condemned Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, stressing that it undermines the foundations of the UN Charter.

Polish PM @MorawieckiM reports on Twitter that the Ukrainian Army has purchased 100 Polish KTO Rosomak armored vehicles. He said the Ukrainian order would be financed through EU and US funds. https://t.co/w3MTi5gPLw — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

New Developments

Russia has taken the presidency of the UN Security Council despite Ukraine urging members to block the move. Each of the council's 15 members takes up the presidency for a month, on a rotating pattern.https://t.co/jf1x5oYHhe — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

SBU charges Moscow-linked Kyiv monastery abbot with inciting religious hatred and denying Russian aggression. Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) has served a suspicion notice to Metropolitan Pavlo (Petro Lebid) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP). The agency charges him with fomenting religious enmity, justifying and denying Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

Passions in the Lavra: why the Ukrainian state broke its patience with the Moscow-aligned Orthodox Church. A perfect storm is brewing in the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine’s most holy site. As the Russian-backed Ukrainian Orthodox Church resists eviction orders, we talk to experts on both sides of the barricades to understand why Ukraine declared holy war on the Moscow Patriarchate in Ukraine and whatsoever could come out of it.

On 31 March, an exhibition “Ukraine. Crucifixion. Tribunal” opened at 866 United Nations Plaza in New York The exposition is dedicated to the establishment of a special tribunal, which will prosecute Russia for its crime of aggression against Ukrainehttps://t.co/kgsRzGgEes — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) April 1, 2023

An exhibition dedicated to Russian war crimes in Ukraine opens in New York on Bucha liberation anniversary. On 31 March, an international exhibition “Ukraine. Crucifixion. Tribunal” opened at 866 United Nations Plaza, 100 meters from the UN headquarters in New York. The exposition is dedicated to the invasion of Ukraine and the establishment of a Special International Tribunal, which will prosecute Russia for its crime of aggression.

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 240 Russian, Iranian individuals, former Motor Sich president, and 410 companies. According to UkrInform, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has enabled the decision of the National Security and Defense Council to impose personal sanctions on 240 Russian and Iranian individuals and former president of “Motor Sich” Vyacheslav Boguslaev, accused of state treason in Ukraine.

Lukashenka tries to uphold Belarus’ sovereignty narrative despite de-facto Russian occupation – think tank. The US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War says Belarus ruler Aliaksandr Lukashenka, also known in Russian as Alexander Lukashenko, keeps making high-profile statements to present de-facto Russian-occupied Belarus as a sovereign state.

Ukraine to boycott Olympic tournaments with Russian or Belarusian athletes. According to Ukraine’s Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers, Oleh Nemchinov, Ukrainian athletes will boycott Olympic tournaments where Russian or Belarusian athletes are competing. Nemchinov announced this decision on a national telethon, stating that Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers had approved the proposal put forth by Ukraine’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Vadym Huttsait, to only participate in qualifying competitions for the 2024 Olympics where Russians or Belarusians are not present.