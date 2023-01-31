Russo Ukrainian War. Day 342: Council of Europe prepares the Tribunal for Putin’s leadership

Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast front line. Power outage schedules are in force throughout Ukraine. Council of Europe Prepares the Creation of Tribunal for Putin and Russian Leadership.

Daily overview — Summary report, January 31, 2023

The General Staff’s operational update regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 pm, January 31, 2023 is in the dropdown menu below:

During the day, the Ukrainian Air Force carried out 4 strikes on enemy concentration areas, and missile and artillery units hit 3 control points, 4 concentration areas and 2 ammunition depots of the occupiers.”

[In the settlement of Tavriys’ke (Skadovs’k district, Kherson oblast), the occupiers have set up a “ field hospital” in the premises of a kindergarten to treat Russian soldiers. It is packed beyond capacity with the gravely wounded invaders.]

[According to the available information, the Russian occupiers prohibit students from studying online under the Ukrainian program in local schools of Kakhovka district. Local teachers refuse to teach children according to the Russian curriculum, and the occupiers threaten to forcibly take children for so-called “training” deep into the temporarily occupied Kherson oblast, as well as to Russia and the occupied Crimea.]

Russian forces continue to suffer heavy casualties and have begun using additional civilian medical facilities to accommodate wounded Russian invaders. In the city of Luhansk, on the territory of the maternity ward of the city hospital No. 3 and the maternity ward of the regional hospital, the occupiers set up a “field hospital” where Russian servicemen are treated. In connection with Russian forces’ use of two maternity homes for the treatment of wounded Russians in the city, it is possible to give birth only in the Luhansk Regional Perinatal Center, where there is a catastrophic lack of places and risks and unfavourable conditions for childbirth are created.

In the Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna, and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of Russian forces have been detected . Training of enemy units continues on the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled attacks by invaders in the areas of Novoselivske, Bilogorivka, Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Spirne, Krasna Gora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Ivanivske, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske and Vugledar in Donetsk region.

Russian forces continue to conduct offensive actions in the Lyman and Bakhmut directions, suffering heavy losses. Conducts unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka direction. In the Kupyansk and Zaporizhzhia directions – defends previously captured lines. The disillusionment of the personnel of the units of the Russian Federation in the decisions of the military-political leadership and the exhaustion of the personnel from the intensity of combat operations are noted.

During the past day, Russian forces launched 3 airstrikes and 4 missile strikes. He carried out more than 60 MLRS attacks, in particular, on residential buildings in the cities of Kherson and Ochakiv. There are casualties among civilians.

Russian forces do not stop destroying the critical infrastructure of our country, launching rocket attacks and carrying out artillery attacks on civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

Warriors from the Georgian Legion in Bakhmut, the Donbas city that faces the brunt of Russia's assaults after capture of Soledar 🇬🇪🇺🇦

Ukraine has no capabilities yet to defend against Iranian ballistic missiles – Air Force spox, Ukrinform reports, citing Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat during the national telethon and RFE/RL. “Russia has not abandoned its intentions to receive kamikaze drones and missiles from Iran, which was announced earlier, Fateh and Zolfaghar, the ballistic ones. Against ballistic missiles, we have nothing today, the spokesman said.

At the same time, he noted that Russia also has ballistic weapons, including Kinzhal, Kh-22, and S-300 missiles, and also S-400 anti-aircraft missiles that fly along a ballistic trajectory. […]

“Our partners understand that countermeasures like the Patriot PAC-3 and SAMP-T are needed against ballistic threats. We’re seeing a shift: Italy and France have declared their readiness to transfer these systems as well,” he noted.

In late December, Ukrainian intelligence reported that Iran still refuses to supply Russia with ballistic missiles. Moscow was said to have offered scientific know-how to Iran’s military industry to convince Tehran to support them by supplying these missiles.”

According to British Defence Intelligence, (last 48 hours):

Losses of the Russian army

As of Tuesday 31 January, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel – about 127500 (+850),

Tanks – 3201 (+0),

Armoured combat vehicles – 6378 (+9),

Artillery systems – 2197 (+1),

Multiple rocket launchers –MLRS – 454 (+1),

Air defence means – 221 (+0),

Aircraft – 293 (+0),

Helicopters – 284 (+0),

Automotive technology and fuel tanks – 5048 (+7),

Vessels/boats – 18 (+0),

UAV operational and tactical level – 1951 (+4),

Special equipment – 200 (+1),

Mobile SRBM system – 4 (+0),

Cruise missiles – 796 (+0)

Humanitarian

A destroyed apartment building in Mykolayiv, southern Ukraine Russian forces have been shelling residential areas & targeting civilians in Ukraine every single day for 11 months in a row.

📷Lesia Rudchenko pic.twitter.com/5KcKFe4ZVT — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 30, 2023

Grain initiative: rate of ship exits from ports remains critically low, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing the Ministry of the infrastructure of Ukraine. “As part of the Grain Initiative, 18 vessels exported 664,000 tonnes of food from the ports of Great Odesa during the week, which is a third less than the export volume for the week before last. […]

The rate of ship exits from ports remains critically low, at 2.5 vessels per day. This is an indicator that was at the beginning of the Grain Initiative when export volumes were insignificant. At the same time, the number of vessels that pass inspection in the Bosporus and receive permission to move for loading to Ukrainian ports also does not exceed 3 vessels per day, the ministry stressed.

It is emphasised that in the Bosporus, the Russian side in the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) continues to block the implementation of the initiative and artificially increase the queue of ships. As of 30 January, 117 vessels are expected to inspect in the territorial waters of Turkey […]. Over the past week, only 20 inspections were carried out, with at least 84 required, the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Registration of vessels for participation in the initiative is also slowed down: out of more than 80 declared vessels, Russians register an average of only 2-3 vessels daily, without any explanations.”

Power outage schedules are in force throughout Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ukrenergo. “Ukrenergo notes that all oblast power distribution companies have been notified of consumption limits that are in force throughout the day, meaning that scheduled power outages are underway. As of the morning of 30 January, no emergency blackouts caused by exceeding the limits have been applied yet. […]

The repair of energy infrastructure facilities damaged during the massive attack on 26 January is underway. Several units of the power plants were shut down for repairs over the weekend. Ukrenergo stressed that after each subsequent Russian attack on the energy infrastructure, fixing the damage becomes more difficult and takes longer.

High-voltage network facilities and power plants have been damaged in 13 missiles and 15 drone attacks by Russian forces. The power grid is still recovering from the attacks, which damaged units at the power plants. As a result, electricity production at the operating power plants cannot fully cover consumption.”

Environmental

Ukraine among world’s most mine-contaminated countries – media, Ukrinform reports, citing Sky News. “With more than 40% of the country contaminated with mines by one estimate, Ukraine is believed to now be the most mined country in the world. After years of bloody war the scarred Ukrainian landscape is riddled with landmines, posing a deadly threat to civilians that will persist long after the hostilities end, according to the report.

Newly-liberated towns can remain dangerous long after the last Russian forces have been forced out, with Ukrainian defenders discovering tripwires and booby traps as well as anti-tank explosives ready to detonate.

Contamination is massive,” Kateryna Templeton from the Mines Advisory Group tells Sky News. It’s not even comparable, I would say, to Syria or Afghanistan. It’s really massive.

International law prohibits and restricts the use of various mines, particularly those designed to target people. Russian forces have been accused by Human Rights Watch of using banned anti-personnel mines in the eastern Kharkiv region.

A broad spectrum of mines have been deployed in Ukraine including some that had never been seen in combat before. Ms Templeton continued: “You will see anti-tank mines, anti-personnel mines, booby traps, you will see lots of unexploded ordnance, you will see cluster munitions. “Everything you can think of you will see in Ukraine. […]

More recently, Russian forces have placed victim-activated booby traps as they retreated from towns they had occupied during the early weeks of the full-scale invasion. According to MAG, in the six years between 2014 and 2020 there were 1,190 mine-related casualties in Ukraine.”

Legal

Council of Europe Prepares the Creation of Tribunal for Putin and Russian Leadership, European Pravda reports. The Council has outlined the details of this tribunal for the first time, which is to be established in The Hague. […] First, according to the document, it should be a “single crime trial.” Its jurisdiction will be limited to punishment for the crime of aggression committed against Ukraine. The document suggests that Russian crimes be investigated simultaneously in two international criminal courts. The tribunal would be complementary to the ICC’s jurisdiction and in no way limit or affect the latter’s exercise of jurisdiction over war crimes, crimes against humanity and possible genocide committed in the context of the ongoing aggression,”the decision reads.

Second, the document investigates and punishes “aggression launched by the Russian Federation in February 2014,” not just the full-scale war in 2022-23. […]

Thirdly, representatives of the Russian leadership will not have immunity from persecution. The position of head of state or government, member of government or parliament, elected representative or civil servant should in no case exempt an accused person from criminal responsibility for the crime of aggression or justify the mitigation of punishment for such a person, the approved unanimously decision of the Parliamentary Assembly states. The list does not include only Russian politicians. […]

Fourthly, the representatives of Belarus who backed the Russian invasion of 2022 should also be on the bench of the accused. Jurisdiction (of the tribunal) would include the role and complicity of the leaders of Belarus in the war of aggression against Ukraine,” the Council points out.

And fifthly, the PACE emphasised the tribunal location for the first time. Its seat should be established in The Hague to ensure complementarity and co-operation with the ICC and other international courts and institutions, reads the PACE resolution.

The PACE decision is not yet an approved position of the world community. […] The next stage will be the Council of Europe summit scheduled for May 16-17 in Reykjavík. A political agreement on this has already been reached. In particular, PACE adopted guidelines for the summit last week, which require reaching a public political agreement on the tribunal. The PACE points out: the Hague tribunal for Putin and Lukashenka should become a “remake” of the Nuremberg tribunal.”

At least 1000 people abducted in Melitopol since Russian occupation began, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Ivan Fedorov, Mayor of Melitopol. “Within almost a year of the occupation, almost 1,000 of our residents were abducted in the city of Melitopol alone. To date, hundreds are still in captivity in various cities.

They [the invaders – ed.] transported at least 3,500 convicts from prisons in the occupied territories to the temporarily occupied Crimea. Of course, they were transported illegally. Fedorov added that Russian-appointed puppet leaders of the temporarily occupied territories issued a decree on the legalisation of 28 prisons, three of which are in the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast. In particular, the occupiers legalised some of the five torture chambers in Melitopol.”

Support

Poland strives to help Ukraine strengthen its air forces in coordination with NATO partners, the Polish Prime Minister says "We have positive signals from Poland concerning F-16s," Ukraine's President's Office head Yermak said today.https://t.co/KEFCFoUPSX — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 30, 2023

Poland ready to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if NATO gives go-ahead, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Andrii Yermak, Head of President’s Office of Ukraine. “The work on obtaining F-16 fighters is ongoing. We have positive signals from Poland, which is ready to transfer them to us in coordination with NATO. […]

In turn, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said at a briefing on 30 January that Poland could provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets if NATO supported such a decision. When asked whether the country was ready to transfer its F-16 aircraft to Ukraine, Morawiecki said the following: As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs [Soviet-made jet fighters – ed.], any other air assets will be implemented and possibly transferred in coordination with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination [with the Alliance – ed.]”

Biden says no F-16s for Ukraine as Russia claims gains, Reuters reports. “The United States will not provide the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has sought in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday, as Russian forces claimed a series of incremental gains in the country’s east.

Ukraine planned to push for Western fourth-generation fighter jets such as the F-16 after securing supplies of main battle tanks last week, an adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister said on Friday. A Ukrainian air force spokesman said it would take its pilots about half a year to train on such fighter jets. Asked if the United States would provide the jets, Biden told reporters at the White House, No.”

France considers Ukraine’s request for the training of fighter jet pilots, according to an aide to French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu.https://t.co/nEugvU41kv — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 30, 2023

Macron does not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, Ukrinform reports, citing France24. “French President Emmanuel Macron has said he does not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine. Nothing is excluded in principle, Macron said after talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte when asked about the possibility of sending fighters jets to Ukraine. At the same time, the French president added that any steps taken should not lead to escalation.”

Ready to consider Ukraine’s requests for fighter jets, but none yet – Dutch PM, Ukrainska Pravda reports. “The Netherlands is ready to consider Ukraine’s request for the supply of F-16 fighter jets, but so far no such request has been received. This was stated by Prime Minister Mark Rutte at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in The Hague; European Pravda with reference to NOS. […] At the same time, he emphasised that there are no taboos on supporting Ukraine to win the war with Russia.”

Poland reportedly delivered MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine as ‘spare parts’, Aerotime Hub reports. “Since the initial invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Ukrainian authorities have been asking their allies for the delivery of combat aircraft, both Soviet and Western. In March 2022, shortly after the beginning of the war, a plan to transfer the whole Polish fleet of MiG-29 fighters officially fell through, after Poland and the United States failed to reach an agreement.

Days later, the Ukrainian Air Force said that it had not officially received any new aircraft from its allies, only spare parts, and components that helped in the restoration and repair of its current fleet. However, it now appears that several complete MiG-29 fighters were transferred to Ukraine by Poland during that period.

The claims were first reported by the local daily paper Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, citing governmental sources. The fighters were allegedly delivered disassembled, labelled as spare parts. The fuselage or wings are also a spare part, the sources commented.

The exact method used to ferry the aircraft was not disclosed, though with the Ukrainian airspace closely monitored by Russia, it is likely that they were transferred by train.”

Ukraine may receive up to 100 tanks within three months – deputy foreign minister, Ukrinform reports, citing Ukraine’s Deputy Foreign Minister, Andriy Melnyk. “He said Ukraine focused on Leopard tanks because there are most of them and they are not only in service with European partners. According to Melnyk, there are currently 2,000 tanks that could be transferred quickly.

The Leopard is something that can be delivered quickly from Poland, Germany, from other countries. I hope that we will have at least a hundred tanks. This is realistic. It’s realistic to have them if we are talking about this period of three months, the diplomat said.”

🇩🇰🇺🇦Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and Zelenskyy pay a visit to wounded Ukrainian defenders in a hospital in Mykolaiv



"It is important for our warriors to be able to undergo not only physical, but also psychological rehabilitation" – Zelenskyy

📽️ Zelenskyy's TG pic.twitter.com/O5W24HfLT3 — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 30, 2023

Wallace says UK tanks will arrive in Ukraine before summer, Ukrinform reports, citing Sky News. “Asked in parliament when Challenger 2 tanks will arrive in Ukraine, [UK Defense Secretary Ben] Wallace said: “It’ll be this side of the summer or May – it’ll be probably towards Easter time”.

Norway to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible – defence minister, Ukrinform reports, citing Defense Minister of Norway, Bjorn Arild Gram, and France24. “Norway will send part of its fleet of German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible, indicating perhaps late March, the report says.

We haven’t yet determined the number, the Norwegian defence minister said. […] According to local media, the Norwegian government is considering the transfer of up to eight Leopard tanks to Ukraine of 36 they have.”

Denmark not ruling out a transfer of tanks to Ukraine – PM, Ukrinform reports. “Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said that the issue of supplying tanks to Ukraine was discussed during negotiations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and that she does not rule out their transfer in the future.”

The US offers help lines to Ukraine troops, Military Times reports. “Using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms, a rapidly growing group of US and allied troops and contractors is providing real-time maintenance advice — usually speaking through interpreters — to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield. […] As the US and other allies send more and increasingly complex and high-tech weapons to Ukraine, demands are spiking. And since no US or other NATO nations will send troops into the country to provide hands-on assistance — due to worries about being drawn into a direct conflict with Russia — they’ve turned to virtual chatrooms. […]

The need for help with weapons as been growing. Just a few months ago, there were just a bit more than 50 members of what they call the remote maintenance team. That will surge to 150 in the coming weeks, and the number of encrypted chat lines has more than tripled — from about 11 last fall to 38 now. The team includes about 20 soldiers now, supplemented by civilians and contractors, but the military number may dip a bit, as more civilians come on board. And they expect it will continue to evolve as new sophisticated weapons are delivered to the Ukrainians, and new chatrooms set up to handle them. […]

A key problem, said one officer, is that Ukrainian troops are pushing the weapons to their limits — firing them at unprecedented rates and using them long after a US service member would turn them in to be repaired or retired. Holding up his tablet, the US soldier showed photos of the barrel of a howitzer, its interior ridges nearly worn completely away. They’re using these systems in ways that we didn’t necessarily anticipate, said the officer, pointing to the tablet. We’re actually learning from them by seeing how much abuse these weapon systems can take, and where’s the breaking point.

The Ukrainian troops are often reluctant to send the weapons back out of the country for repairs. They’d rather do it themselves, and in nearly all cases — US officials estimated 99% of the time — the Ukrainians do the repair and continue on. […]

Doling out advice over the chats means the US experts have to diagnose the problem when something goes wrong, figure out how to fix it, then translate the steps into Ukrainian. As they look to the future, they are planning to get some commercial, off-the-shelf translation goggles. That way, when they talk to each other they can skip the interpreters and just see the translation as they speak, making conversations easier and faster.

They also are hoping to build their diagnostic capabilities as the weapons systems get more complex, and expand the types and amount of spare parts they keep on hand. For example, they said the Patriot missile system the US is sending to Ukraine will be a challenge, requiring more expertise in diagnosing and repairing problems. […] The team in Poland is part of an ever expanding logistical network that stretches across Europe. As more nations send their own versions of weapon systems, they are setting up teams to provide repair support in a variety of locations.

The nations and the manufacturing companies quickly put together manuals and technical data that can be translated and sent to the Ukrainians. They then set up stocks of spare parts and get them to locations near Ukraine’s borders, where they can be sent to the battlefield. […]

At least 17 nations have representatives in what’s called the International Donor Coordination Center. And as the amount and types of equipment grow, the center is working to better meld the donations from the US and other nations. As we send more additional advanced equipment, like Strykers, like Bradleys, like tanks, of course that sustainment activity will have to increase, said Douglas Bush, assistant Army secretary for acquisition. I think the challenge is recognized. I think the Army knows how to do it.”

France and Australia to supply Ukraine with jointly produced 155mm shells, Ukrinform reports, citing BFMTV. “Defense Ministers Sebastien Lecornu of France and Richard Marles of Australia have agreed to supply Ukraine with several thousand jointly produced 155mm shells to support the country in its war against Russia. […] He also added that the first deliveries should be expected during the first quarter of 2023, but declined to elaborate on the details of the contract.”

NATO’s chief urges South Korea to step up military support for Ukraine, Reuters reports. “NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg urged South Korea on Monday to increase military support to Ukraine, citing other countries that have changed their policy of not providing weapons to countries in conflict following Russia’s invasion.[…] Speaking at the Chey Institute for Advanced Studies in Seoul, he thanked South Korea for its non-lethal aid to Ukraine, but urged it to do more, adding there is an “urgent need” for ammunition.

I urge the Republic of Korea to continue and to step up on the specific issue of military support, he said. At the end of the day, it’s a decision for you to make, but I’ll say that several NATO allies who have had as a policy to never export weapons to countries in a conflict have changed that policy now, he said, citing Germany, Sweden and Norway. If we don’t want autocracy and tyranny to win, then they (Ukrainians) need weapons, that’s the reality, said Stoltenberg, a former Norwegian prime minister.

South Korea has signed major deals providing hundreds of tanks, aircraft and other weapons to NATO member Poland since Russia invaded Ukraine. But President Yoon Suk-yeol has said a South Korean law that forbids supplying weapons to countries engaged in conflict makes it difficult to send arms to Ukraine.”

New Developments

Ukraine plans to join EU within next two years – Ukraine's PM Denys Shmyhal "We expect that this year, in 2023, we can already have this pre-entry stage of negotiations,” Shmyhal told Politico.https://t.co/ERasbVF1KO — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) January 30, 2023

Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh, Reuters “Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were US efforts to inflict “strategic defeat” on Moscow in Ukraine. Both Russia and the United States still have vast arsenals of nuclear weapons which are currently partially limited by the 2011 New START Treaty, which in 2021 was extended until 2026.” Zelenskyy: Russia expects to prolong the war, we have to speed things up, Ukrainska Pravda “President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia is trying to drag the war. […] We are doing everything to ensure that our pressure outweighs the occupiers’ assault capabilities. And it is very important to maintain the dynamics of defence support from our partners. The speed of supply has been and will be one of the key factors in this war. Russia hopes to drag out the war, to exhaust our forces. So we have to make time our weapon. We must speed up the events, speed up the supply and opening of new necessary weaponry options for Ukraine.” Kremlin: More Western arms for Ukraine will only lead to escalation, Reuters “The Kremlin said on Monday that further supplies of Western weaponry to Ukraine would only lead to further escalation of the conflict there. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said members of the Western NATO alliance were becoming more involved in the conflict, but that their provision of arms to Ukraine would not change the course of events.” [Hans Petter Midttun: No, it will not and yes, it already did. Big time.] Russian business offers cash bounties to destroy Western tanks in Ukraine, Reuters “A Russian company said it will offer five million roubles ($72,000) in cash to the first soldiers who destroy or capture western-made tanks in Ukraine […]. Fores, a Urals-based firm […] is offering cash payments to Russian servicemen who “capture or destroy” German-made Leopard 2 or US-made Abrams tanks. The company said it will pay five million roubles to the first Russian soldier to destroy one of the tanks, and 500,000 roubles ($7,200) for all subsequent attacks.” EU Ambassador outlines main topics of the summit with Ukraine in Kyiv on 3 February, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Matti Maasikas, Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, in European Pravda. “Among the issues to be discussed are, of course, the military situation, [and] President Zelenskyy’s peace plan, which has received support in the EU. We see delays in providing assistance to Ukraine in the military, economic, financial, humanitarian and energy sectors, etc, Maasikas said.[…] Brussels will also discuss Ukraine’s progress in working on EU recommendations related to granting candidate status to the EU.” Ukraine wants to join EU within next two years – Ukraine’s PM, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing Politico and European Pravda. “Denys Shmyhal, the Prime Minister of Ukraine, has declared an ambitious plan to join the European Union within the next two years. As it is noted, this throws down a gauntlet to the EU establishment, which is trying to keep Ukrainian membership as a far more remote concept. French President Emmanuel Macron said last year it could be “decades” before Ukraine joins. Even EU leaders, who backed granting Ukraine candidate status at their summit last June, privately admit that the prospect of the country actually joining is quite some years away.” G7 ambassadors remind Ukraine of the importance of anti-corruption program approval, Ukrainska Pravda “G7 ambassadors believe that it is crucial for Ukraine to further strengthen anti-corruption institutions by adopting and implementing a credible state anti-corruption program. This would reinforce Ukraine’s resilience in a time of war and be another step towards its European future. National Agency for Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) complained to the ambassadors of G7 about the opposition to the approval of the project of the State Anti-Corruption Program (SAP) for 2023-2025 by bodies belonging to the most corrupt spheres“. Finland to stick with Sweden in NATO bid, hopes for the green light by July, Reuters “Finland is sticking to its plan to join NATO at the same time as Nordic neighbour Sweden, and hopes to do so no later than July, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said on Monday. Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but Turkey raised objections. The three countries signed an agreement in Madrid over a way forward, but last week, Turkey suspended talksafter protests in Stockholm that included the burning of a Koran.” Putin threatened Johnson with a missile attack before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Ukrainska Pravda reports, citing BBC. “Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the UK, has said Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, threatened him with a missile strike in a phone call in the run-up to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The BBC reported that the call was made in February 2022, and Putin’s comments came after Johnson warned that a war in Ukraine would have catastrophic consequences.” IOC rejects ‘defamatory’ criticism from Ukraine, Reuters “The International Olympic Committee on Monday rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. […] The IOC rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements, the IOC said in a statement. They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion.”

Assessment