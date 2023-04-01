Map of the Russian Federation as a mosaic of regional flags (Image: afterempire.info)
But what they are not doing is comparing those risks to the risks to the peoples of the region and the world if Russia does not fall apart. As a result, the impression has been created that there will only be problems if Russia falls apart and that there won’t be any if Russia remains in one piece.
That is a clear mistake, as Prague-based Russian commentator Vitaly Ginzburg observes in a comment on a recent post by the Tallinn-based regionalist portal Region.Expert. He writes:
“The risks of the disintegration of Russia undoubtedly exist, but they are an order lower than the risks of the preservation of its unity.”
Ginzburg’s point may seem a small one, but it is anything but for both those who believe and want the Russian Federation to fall apart along ethnic and regional lines, and those who believe and want it to remain in one piece. Both groups have a responsibility to address both halves of this equation.
Up to now, those who want the Russian Federation to disintegrate or believe that it will even if they don’t want it have done the far better job because they are seeking a fundamental change, but they too need to do far more to point out the real dangers and risks that the continued survival of the Russian Federation would present.
Read also:
- Demise of Russia likely to be more prolonged, violent, and more supported by the West: Opinion
- “World will see a free Ichkeria and a free Tatarstan,” secretary of Ukraine’s National Security Council says
- National minorities of Russian Federation discuss its deimperialization in Prague
- Opinion: Putin’s war in Ukraine has opened the way for Circassians to achieve their goals
- By invading Ukraine, Putin has hastened the disintegration of Russia, Etkind says
- Three signs of enormous tectonic shifts in Ukraine since Russia invaded
- “Not our war”: leaders of Bashkir national movement call on countrymen to boycott Russia’s war against Ukraine
- Many non-Russians inside Russia oppose Putin’s war; some see end of empire approaching
- Free Idel-Ural Movement takes shape in Kyiv
- The Russian Federation will disintegrate but not ‘just like the Soviet Union did’
- Russia hasn’t formed a modern civic nation but rather an imperial one, Portnikov says
- North Caucasus republics could flourish on their own, Israeli political analyst says
Tags: Russian disintegration