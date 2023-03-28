Ukraine ready to resume export of electricity to EU – Energy Minister

With the current surplus of generation in the country’s energy system, Ukraine is ready to resume exporting electricity to the EU, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said after he met with EU Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson in Brussels.
The two discussed the current state of Ukraine’s energy sector and the prospects for expanding opportunities for commercial energy exchange between Ukraine and the EU. Halushchenko noted that the energy exchange is mutually beneficial, as the EU can receive electricity at acceptable prices, while Ukrainian generating companies can earn money, including for the restoration of capacity when the war ends.
The Ukrainian Energy Ministry halted electricity exports to the European Union back in October 2022 after Russia started a months-long massive strategic bombing campaign that primarily targeted the Ukrainian power generation and distribution facilities.
Currently, for the second consecutive month, there is no electricity shortage in Ukraine’s energy system.
Tags: energy infrastructure, power grid