Three Polish volunteer soldiers killed fighting Russian forces in Ukraine

The picture shows military helmets. Image by UkrInform

Three Polish volunteer soldiers who fought against Russian troops in the Ukrainian Army were killed the last week, the minister of the Polish Prime Minister’s Office, Michal Dworczyk, said.

“In the morning, in a hospital in Dnipro, a severely injured Polish volunteer died. It’s a tragic week – a total of three of our compatriots fighting on the side of Ukraine have been killed,” the minister informed.

According to the correspondent of Polsat News, Mateusz Lachowski, the soldier’s name is Michał, and he served as a platoon commander of the International Legion.

“He has been fighting against the Russian invasion since April last year. He fought for the freedom of Ukraine and the security of Poland – he spoke about it many times,” Lachowski said.

The soldier’s contract was about to expire in a month, and he planned to return home and serve in the Polish Army, the corresponded added.

The name of the other Polish volunteer killed in action is Pavel, 48. On 13 March, he came under Russian artillery fire and was fatally wounded, UkrInform reported.

Tags: Poland, Ukraine, Volunteers