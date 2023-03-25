Scholz names precondition for ending the war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz names a precondition for ending Russian war against Ukraine, an illustrative image/ Source: Getty Images

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz anticipates that Russia’s aggressive war against Ukraine will continue until Putin realizes he cannot annex a substantial portion of Ukrainian territory, as reported by German free-to-air television news channel, ntv.

Chancellor Scholz believes Russia’s aggression against Ukraine will last longer.

“We have to be prepared to guarantee long-term support ,” Scholz said during a meeting with residents of his Bundestag constituency in Potsdam.

According to Chancellor Scholz, one underlying factor is that Russia realizes it cannot simply annex large portions of Ukrainian territory as Russia is attempting to do at the moment.

Scholz asserted that only when Russia reaches this realization. It will then be possible to come to a resolution for the war situation.

“However, this step is not yet in the Russian president’s mind. The blood toll that Putin is putting on his country, on his own young men, in pursuit of his imperialist dream is truly outrageous,” stated Scholz.

It is important to note that Olaf Scholz is adamant that the war in Ukraine should end with the withdrawal of Russian troops.

