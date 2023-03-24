Ukraine to sanction Romanian Sen. Diana Șoșoacă who wants annexation of parts of Ukraine

Romanian Senator Diana Șoșoacă (second from the left) in the Russian Embassy in Romania at the celebration of the Russian "Diplomats Day." February 2023. Photo: Facebook/AmbasadaRusa via defapt.ro

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine initiates the imposition of sanctions on Senator of the Romanian Parliament Diana Șoșoacă who has submitted a draft law proposing to “regulate” the annexation of parts of Ukraine that belonged to Romania during the interwar period in order to “restore the cultural identity of the Romanian population.”

“A classic example from the Russian revanchism manual. We strongly condemn the attempt to question the territorial integrity of Ukraine, to undermine the spirit of good neighborliness between Ukraine and Romania,” the ministry’s spokesman Oleh Nikolenko commented on Facebook.

Diana Șoșoacă is a Romanian far-right politician, a former member of the right-wing nationalist political party Alliance for the Union of Romanians, recurrently criticized in Romanian media for her ties with Russia.

