Record 82% of Ukrainians want to join NATO, 85% support joining the EU ~~

Ukrainians’ support for the country’s accession to the EU and NATO has reached an all-time high, with 82% and 85% in favor, respectively, according to the International Republican Institute’s (IRI) all-Ukrainian survey for February 2023.

It indicates that support for Ukraine’s NATO membership has reached a record 82%, a 10% increase from June 2022 and a 23% increase from April 2022.

NATO membership is most favored in the West (87%) and the Center (85%), with the lowest support in the East (72%). In the South, 80% support the idea.

The highest support for Ukraine’s NATO accession comes from individuals over 51, at 86%, while the 18-35 age group shows the least support, at 78%.

As for joining the EU, 85% of respondents support the idea, compared to 80% in June and April 2022.

EU membership is most popular in the West, with 89% support, while the East has 80% support.

The majority of those in favor of joining the EU belong to the 18-35 and 51+ age groups.