Ukraine liquidates Russian collaborator who set up torture chambers in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine liquidated a Russian collaborator who set up torture chambers in Kherson Oblast during the occupation, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry reported.

Serhii Moskalenko, a Ukrainian citizen, was born in Nova Khakhovka. After Russia waged war and invaded the region, he helped to instill terror against the civilian population and was appointed a “prison warden.”

Civilians who survived captivity in Russian torture chambers in Kherson Oblast recall invaders deprived them of food and sleep and used torture tools such as electric shocks to break their spirits.

As of 2022, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies documented at least 609 war crimes in Kherson Oblast committed by Russian troops. During the investigation, Ukraine found 15 torture chambers where Russian occupiers raped and beat civilians, including children.

