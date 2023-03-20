Russian troops launched 207 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over three days

Latest news Ukraine

The Russian Army shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast 207 times over the last three days and targeted the region with missiles, Ukrainian police reported.

Three civilians were killed and two injured in the attacks as Russian projectiles hit the houses of residents of the Polohy and Vasylyv districts.

Another missile targeted a catering facility, destroying the building and the restaurant complex. The shock wave blew out the surrounding buildings’ windows, damaging roofs and facades. Later, the police found fragments of a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile in the region.

