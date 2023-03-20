Russian troops launched 207 attacks on Zaporizhzhia Oblast over three days

The Russian Army shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast 207 times over the last three days and targeted the region with missiles, Ukrainian police reported.

Three civilians were killed and two injured in the attacks as Russian projectiles hit the houses of residents of the Polohy and Vasylyv districts.

Russian troops shelled Zaporizhzhia Oblast 207 times over the last three days and targeted the region with missiles 3 civilians were killed and 2 injured in the attacks, Ukrainian police reportedhttps://t.co/vbpRj1d5Z9 pic.twitter.com/livjRKFOAL — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 20, 2023

Another missile targeted a catering facility, destroying the building and the restaurant complex. The shock wave blew out the surrounding buildings’ windows, damaging roofs and facades. Later, the police found fragments of a Russian S-300 anti-aircraft missile in the region.

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Russia, Ukraine