Moscow pledges “harsh” response after Poland shuts down Russian embassy school in Warsaw

On 28 April, Moscow said it would respond harshly and warned about consequences for Poland’s interests in Russia after Polish authorities shut down a high school for the children of diplomats in Warsaw.

According to the Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman, Łukasz Jasina, the building housing the embassy school belonged to the Polish state, as per Reuters.

However, Moscow has denounced the move calling it a “hostile” act that violates the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and encroaches against Russian diplomatic property in Poland, according to Politico.

Earlier, Poland expelled 45 Russian diplomats suspected of working for Moscow’s intelligence services.

Tags: Moscow, Poland, Russia, Ukraine