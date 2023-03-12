Russian forces made no confirmed advances within Bakhmut on March 11 – ISW

Situation around Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, as of 12 March 2023. Map: deepstatemap.live
According to the US-based think tank Institute for the Study of War, Russian forces made no confirmed advances within Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, on March 11.
“Ukrainian and Russian sources continue to report heavy fighting in the city, but Wagner Group fighters are likely becoming increasingly pinned in urban areas, such as the AZOM industrial complex, and are therefore finding it difficult to make significant advances,” ISW wrote, adding that “ISW will continue to monitor and report on the situation in Bakhmut as it unfolds.”
The battle for Bakhmut continues for months. Recently, Russian troops advanced north and south of the city, threatening to encircle Bakhmut. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian forces would keep defending the city, but “not at any cost.”
Tags: Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast