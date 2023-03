Three people were killed and two were wounded after Russia shelled the South-Ukrainian city of Kherson, the head of the Kgerson Oblast Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed.

The Russian shell exploded on the parking lot of a supermarket.

Rissoan troops retreated from Kherson, the only regional center they managed to occupy in Ukraine, in November. Ever since, they have been shelling the city across the Dnipro river.

Photos: Kherson city administration

Tags: Kherson