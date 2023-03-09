Water reserve depleting in occupied Mariupol – mayor

The water volume is depleting and the quality of water in Russian-occupied city of Mariupol is deteriorating/ Source: photo by the advisor of Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko, unian.ua

The legitimate mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko, stated that the water volume is depleting and the quality of water used in the Russian-occupied city is deteriorating. Mariupol mayor Vadym Boichenko provided the information during a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center – Ukrinform, as the Mariupol City Council Telegram channel reported.

According to Boichenko, the Russian occupiers are creating a “beautiful picture” rather than restoring vital infrastructure.

There are significant water problems. Its volume must be increased, and one must improve the water quality.

According to the mayor, the lack of water or its poor quality could lead to a new crisis for the occupied Mariupol residents.

“Today, water is drawn from the Staryi Krym reservoir. This water’s volume is minimal. It is designed for use by a city of half a million people for six months. Fewer residents live in the city, but they have been consuming water for nearly a year, and its volume is decreasing and quality is deteriorating. And this is a significant issue because summer will arrive soon,” stated the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boichenko.

Tags: Mariupol, Russian occupation, water reserve