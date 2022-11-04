“We are freezing,” Mariupol’s residents say

Residents of Mariupol, occupied by Russian troops, are begging for help, Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, has reported.

During the battles for the city, 95% of the buildings, including critical infrastructure facilities, were destroyed. People who are left without heating, electricity, and gas hang placards that say, “We are freezing. Help!” and “Children are freezing. Where are the windows?” outside their apartments.

According to Petro Andriushchenko, an advisor to the mayor of Mariupol, occupation authorities sent a “contractor” to one of the buildings with no windows. Instead of installing windows, he said he could only cover holes with a film. “People continue to freeze in their own homes,” the advisor added.

