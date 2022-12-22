Journalists find at least 10,300 new graves near occupied Mariupol

Unmarked graves in Mariupol cemetery after Russian full-scale invasion/ Source: Twitter, @alexdalsbaek

Ukrainska Pravda reports that the Associated Press (AP) agency has recorded at least 10,300 new graves in and around Russian-occupied Mariupol since March.

According to satellite imagery, most of the graves are located in a cemetery. The cemetery is located in the urban-type settlement of Staryi Krym, near Mariupol, in Donetsk Oblast. AP estimates that the total area occupied by the new burials exceeds 51,500 square meters. Analysis of video footage revealed that the Russians are using heavy machinery to dig long, backfilled trenches.

Up to 10,300 new graves were found in the urban-style settlement Staryi Krym, near Mariupol/ Source: Bykvu, Maxar

The graves appear as earthen mounds, sometimes with wooden crosses bearing names and dates. Most graves are with little plaques bearing handwritten numbers. Several graves were marked with multiple numbers. It is a possible indication of more than one burial.

Given the limited information and lack of site access, three forensic archaeologists with experience in war crimes investigations involving mass graves considered the analysis reasonable. According to one of the experts consulted by the agency, the number of graves does not necessarily correlate to the number of Ukrainians killed.

AP notes that international forensic experts have unearthed graves containing multiple sets of human remains in other territories of Ukraine. Many had obvious signs of violent death, such as blast injuries, bullet wounds, and rope-bound hands.

Read also:

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Mariupol, mass graves, Russian occupation, victims