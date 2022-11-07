Journalists find new graves at a mass burial site near occupied Mariupol – BBC

Analysis of satellite images showed new 1,500 graves at a mass burial site near the southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, BBC reported.
“Recent satellite images from Maxar show that three mass burial sites near Mariupol located at Staryi Krym, Manhush, and Vynohradne, have been steadily growing since the spring.”
According to the journalists, more than 4,600 graves have been dug at the site of Staryi Krym since the beginning of the war.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian shelling and attacks destroyed 95% of Mariupol’s buildings.