Russians will demolish a historical Greek street in occupied Mariupol, which they bombed out in March

A historical street with original 19th-century buildings ceased to exist in Mariupol after Russians bombed it in March 2022. They plan to demolish remnants of the buildings, the advisor of Mariupol mayor Petro Andriushchenko said.

He shared a video of the street that is about to be demolished.

