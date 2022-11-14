In Mariupol, death rate increased fivefold; birth rate decreased tenfold – City Council of Mariupol

In temporarily occupied Mariupol, about 150 people die every week. The death rate has increased by about 4-5 times, compared to the rate before full-scale Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, press service of the Mariupol City Council reports.

“In Mariupol, about 150 people die every week — that is, almost 25 people every day. Almost no children are born. The city is dying under occupation,” the City Council wrote adding that only about five-six children are born every week in Russia-occupied city, although before the full-scale invasion of the Russians, about 50 children were born every week.

