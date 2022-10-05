IBA allows return of Russian, Belarus boxers with flags and anthems

The board of directors of the International Boxing Association has voted in favor to cancel its previous decision and allow boxers of Russia and Belarus to compete at the IBA events, the IBA statement says.

As a result of the decision, both Russian and Belarus teams will be able to perform under their flags, and the national anthems will be played in case they win a gold medal.

The Association is convinced that “politics shouldn’t have any influence on sports” and says it wants to remain politically neutral and independent.