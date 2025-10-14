Support us on Patreon
Politico: Kyiv lives under Russian drones and doubts — Ukrainians now wonder if Europe still remembers

Sirens, shelters, and missile debris are daily life in the capital, but what hurts most is the feeling of being forgotten.
byYuri Zoria
14/10/2025
3 minute read
A rare protest under martial law on Kyiv’s Maidan Square. Participants hold handwritten signs demanding accountability from military leaders, the appointment of a soldiers’ ombudsman, and greater respect for those serving on the front lines. Photo: Politico.
Under constant Russian attacks, Kyiv continues to live under sirens, drone strikes, and missile fire more than three years after the full-scale invasion began. But as Politico reports from the Ukrainian capital, a deeper fear is spreading — that Europe "is tired, turning its attention away from the war." While political leaders still pledge support, the public mood across the EU appears to be shifting. For many Ukrainians, the war is still everywhere — but "public enthusiasm in parts of Europe falters."

Drones in the sky, silence at the borders

Life in Kyiv balances on a thin line between normalcy and survival. Cafés and theaters stay open, children begin the school year in shelters, and families sleep in hallways away from windows. But as Politico notes, the psychological toll grows.

“Whenever I hear that noise, I cringe,” says Oleksandra Avramenko about motorcycles on Kyiv’s roads, which sound like incoming Russian drones.

Now living in Northern Europe, she travels home often — and each return through Poland feels more hostile. Border guards question and check travelers more aggressively.

“Back then, people opened their homes. Today, the questions are sharper,” she tells Politico.

The change reflects a broader mood. A poll cited by Politico shows that belief in EU accession has plunged. Just over half of Ukrainians now think joining within a decade is possible — down from over 70% in 2022. Almost one in five believe it will never happen.

Meanwhile, in Poland, public support for Ukraine’s EU bid has dropped to 35%. More than half of Poles say they want the war to end, even if Ukraine loses territory.

A protest in the heart of the capital

On Maidan Square, Politico witnesses a rare protest under martial law. Dozens call for better conditions for soldiers and the appointment of a military ombudsman. Bohdan Fomin, a 30-year-old soldier from now occupied Mariupol, holds a sign and says:

“If Ukraine is forced to cede territory, I will have no home to return to,” he says, insisting the demonstration is not against the government.

Bohdan Fomin, a soldier from occupied Mariupol, holds a sign during the protest on Maidan Square. For him, giving up territory would mean losing both home and identity. His sign reads: “Cancel the ban on transfers from training centers.” Photo: Politico.

Ukraine’s culture refuses to disappear

In a bar across town, artist Lina Romanukha scrolls through collages and drawings she posted during the war.

Ruins of a Kyiv apartment block hit by a Russian missile on 29 August, killing 22 people, including four children. Photo: Politico.

Politico says she curated an exhibition digitizing monuments from occupied territories — including Crimea and Mariupol — pairing the reconstructions with Ukrainian music.

“These monuments are part of European civilization,” she says. “If they are erased, Europe loses them too.”

