Russian troops have destroyed the mural in Mariupol which showed a girl who was a victim of Russian shelling in 2015

Russian troops have completely painted over the mural “Milana” which showed a girl who was a victim of Russian shelling of the Skhidnyi district of Mariupol in 2015. It was reported by the Mariupol city council, which showed the video of the destruction of the mural.

Milana’s mother was killed in 2015 and Milana lost her leg then due to Russian shelling of the residential district in the eastern part of Mariupol.