Ursula von der Leyen and EU commissioners arrived in Kyiv for Ukraine-EU summit

Latest news Ukraine

The President of the Commission of the European Union Ursula von der Leyen and the team of commissioners arrived in Kyiv for the EU Commission meeting with Ukraine’s government and the Ukraine-EU summit. As was reported, the Ukraine-EU summit is planned for 3 February to discuss further EU aid for Ukraine and Ukraine’s progress in reforms needed for full EU membership.

