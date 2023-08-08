Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine’s accession to EU – media

A journalist familiar with the matter says the European Commission will draft an EU enlargement report in October with recommendations for Ukraine and Moldova to start EU accession talks.
byYuri Zoria
08/08/2023
1 minute read
Europe Editor of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Rikard Jozwiak reported on Twitter that the European Commission would recommend in the second half of October that Ukraine and Moldova start EU accession talks. However, the concession of all 27 EU member countries on the matter will still be needed in December.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has an ambitious plan to be fully ready for EU accession within two years.

A national poll conducted in July showed that in case a referendum on Ukraine’s membership in the EU was held, 85% of Ukrainians living in Ukraine and 83% of those living abroad would support Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

