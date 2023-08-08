European Commission to recommend starting talks on Ukraine’s accession to EU – media

Europe Editor of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty Rikard Jozwiak reported on Twitter that the European Commission would recommend in the second half of October that Ukraine and Moldova start EU accession talks. However, the concession of all 27 EU member countries on the matter will still be needed in December.

drafting of European Commission enlargement report due in 2nd half of Oct has started. state of play is that there will be recommendations for #Ukraine & #Moldova to start EU accession talks & #Georgia to get candidate status. But consensus of 27 EU members in Dec still needed — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) August 8, 2023

Earlier this year, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine has an ambitious plan to be fully ready for EU accession within two years.

A national poll conducted in July showed that in case a referendum on Ukraine’s membership in the EU was held, 85% of Ukrainians living in Ukraine and 83% of those living abroad would support Ukraine’s membership in the EU.

Read also: