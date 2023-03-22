Majority of Europeans favor Ukraine’s EU membership, less dependency on Russian energy, and arms support

A recent survey by the Bertelsmann Foundation shows that 65% of Europeans believe that Ukraine should be admitted as a new member of the European Union in the coming years, and 67% think that Europe should become less dependent on Russian energy, even if this leads to higher prices. Additionally, 61% support the EU providing Ukraine with weapons shipments.

These are the results of the “eupinions” survey tool, which has been used four times since the outbreak of the full-scale war to ask around 13,000 Europeans about their attitudes. The Bertelsmann Foundation added that it is actively engaged in the Alliance4Ukraine, which aims to provide support initiatives for Ukraine with the necessary resources in a fast and uncomplicated manner.

