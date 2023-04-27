Ukraine aims to be fully prepared for EU accession in two years, says Ukraine’s PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that Ukraine is confident of its victory in the war and has an ambitious plan to be fully ready for EU accession within two years. The prime minister has further mentioned that Russia has caused unprecedented destruction in Ukraine, which Europe has not seen since World War II. The restoration of Ukraine will be a victory not only for Ukraine but also for the European economy in the 2020s, Shmyhal added.
“We have an ambitious plan to be fully ready for EU membership within two years. We are confident that we will win the war and liberate our land. We are confident that together with our allies, we will implement an extraordinary recovery program that will benefit not only Ukraine, but all of Europe. The future starts today, not tomorrow,” wrote Shmyhal.
