Reverse deportation: Russia starts sending Mariupol residents back home

60 Mariupolites were sent back home from Pskov by train on 13 August, Mariupol mayor’s aide Petro Andriushchenko wrote. Andriushchenko added that the Mariupol residents were taken to Rostov-on-Don, where “DNR” representatives will meet them and take them home, where, however, they will probably find their apartments destroyed.

