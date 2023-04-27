Google Maps updates satellite imagery of Russian-occupied Mariupol

Donetsk Regional Drama Theater with children inscription at the front, which was bombed by Russian forces on 16 March 2022/ Telegram, @energodar_ukr
Google Maps has updated satellite images of the city of Mariupol. Everyone can now witness the Russian war crimes, as reported by the Mariupol City Council via its official Telegram channel.
In particular, the map shows new sectors of mass graves at Novotroitske Cemetery (Livoberezhne cemetery). The cemetery was closed until mid-July and was under the control of the Russian occupiers.
The map also shows a bombed-out Mariupol Drama Theater and razed houses and entire neighborhoods by the Russian occupiers.
“Russian occupiers have turned Ukrainian Mariupol into a city of death and ruins. According to preliminary data, tens of thousands of Mariupol residents have perished. Over 1350 houses have been destroyed. Nevertheless, the “Russian world” continues to erase our homes from the city’s map, leaving wastelands and pits. However, they [Russian occupiers-ed.] will not be able to conceal their crimes. Now everyone can see the result of their invasion,” stated Vadym Boychenko, mayor of Mariupol.
