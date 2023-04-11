Russian occupiers dismantled the monument to Mariupol artist, stole paintings

In occupied Mariupol, Russian occupiers dismantled a monument to artist Arkhip Kuyindzhi, who was born in 1841 in Mariupol, likely in a family of Greek origin. The Mariupol city council informed about the incident, showing the video.

The monument was installed back in 1984, in the Greek Square in Mariupol.

Many of Kuyindzhi’s paintings are stored in the world’s leading museums, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In 2010, the Art Museum, named after Arkhip Kuindzhi, was opened in Mariupol. It was destroyed by the Russian bombing of Mariupol in 2022, while paintings that remained there were stolen to Russia.

