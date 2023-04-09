Exhibition “Meanwhile in Mariupol” that shows Russian war crimes in Ukraine opens in Sweden

Occupied Mariupol. Credit: Viacheslav Tverdokhlib/armyinform.com.ua

The exhibition “Meanwhile in Mariupol” which features images by journalist Viacheslav Tverdokhlib, who managed to evacuate from the city amid Russian occupation, has opened at the Swedish Army Museum in Stockholm and the Air Force Museum in Linköping, Maripol’s City Council reported.

While staying in Mariupol during the blockade, Viacheslav lived in a cellar hiding from the shelling and gathered evidence of Russian war crimes. After he fell ill, he made the difficult decision to leave the city, taking a flash drive that contained images and videos of the devastated Mariupol with him.

The journalist captured photos of graves and ruined buildings, including the rubble of the Drama Theater that had been destroyed after Russian warplanes had dropped two 500kg bombs on it, Detector Media informed. According to Ukraine’s officials, at least 300 civilians were killed in the attack.

Tags: Mariupol