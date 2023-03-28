Ukrainian investigation team identifies Russian commander who ordered to kill civilians in Mariupol

On 28 March, adviser of the Mariupol’s major Petro Andriushchenko said that the Ukrainian investigation team Inform Napalm identified the “number one killer” of civilians in the city.

According to the group’s new report, Russian warplanes which took off the Primorsko-Akhtarsk airfield on 16 March 2022 dropped two 500kg bombs on the Mariupol’s Drama Theatre, killing 300 civilians, were led by Russian commander Sergey Atroshchenko. Later the same planes targeted maternity and children’s hospitals in the city.

Russia continues demolition of Mariupol's drama theatre to conceal its war crimes On March 16, Russian warplanes dropped 2 500kg bombs on the theatre, which sheltered 1,200 people. A least 300 civilians were killed in the attack📽️ by Petro Andriushchenko https://t.co/r1RxGuyuxB pic.twitter.com/08KtqLmofj — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 4, 2023

Inform Napalm has revealed that Sergey Atroshchenko, 42, rents an elite apartment in Primorsko-Akhtarsk city, 5 km from the airfield, and receives nearly $2100 monthly for his service, which is almost two times higher than the average Russian salary.

Resistance hacker group “Cyber sprotyv” breached the email and messengers of the commander and received hundreds of materials for investigation in Ukrainian and international law institutions, including lists of Russian pilots from the airfield and personal data.

