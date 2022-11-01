Children are “freezing” in occupied Mariupol – adviser of mayor

Latest news Ukraine

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, has said that children in the city are freezing as Russian occupation authorities couldn’t start the 2022 heating season.

Education facilities have been left without heating and electricity. “But adults who go to work have no choice but to take their children to cold kindergartens. The temperature is 3 degrees Celsius in the street,” he wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian soldiers destroyed 95% of the buildings in Mariupol, including infrastructure facilities and the gas supply system.

