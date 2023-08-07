Official: Russia exports another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain from occupied Mariupol

Russia has exported another batch of stolen Ukrainian grain from the port of occupied Mariupol city to Rostov-on-Don, according to ship tracking data, published on Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

The data show the Russian ship Mezhdurechensk, reportedly delivering the stolen Ukrainian grain from the occupied Azov sea port of Mariupol to the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

“Another batch of stolen grain left the port of Mariupol yesterday. Again – Mezhdurechensk. It’s not even hiding after identification anymore. So. Yesterday it left, today it is in Rostov-on-Don. Less than a day, but more than a daylight hour. Probably due to weather conditions – a storm warning,” Andriushchenko wrote, according to Ukrinform.

The official noted that the sea grain line from Mariupol to Rostov-on-Don is currently operating only for the export of grain from Donetsk Oblast under the control of the Russian security service FSB’s controlled group overseen by “DNR head” Pushilin.

At the end of June, the Mezhdurechensk called at the port of Mariupol, bringing concrete reinforcements for building fortifications, and then was loaded with grain, according to Ukrinform.

Read also: